NORTH KOREA WARNS US CARRIERS RAISE NUCLEAR WAR THREAT

North Korea warned Monday that the unprecedented deployment of three U.S. aircraft carrier groups “taking up a strike posture” around the Korean peninsula is making it impossible to predict when nuclear war will break out.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
WHAT´S THE BACKROUND SOUND EFFECT MUSIC ABOUT?ReplyDelete
BRAIN WASHING TECHNIQUE? SHOULDN´T IT BE ABOUT NEWS ONLY?
MUSIC ONLY SAYS YOU ARE TRYING TO MANIPULATE OUR IDEAS, AS IF WE NEEDED SOMEONE TO PLANT OUR IDEAS WITHUS.