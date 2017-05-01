NORTH KOREA NUCLEAR WARNING! TRUMP WARNS: 'WE HAVE TO DENUCLEARIZE NORTH KOREA'
Donald Trump declared Wednesday that he will not accept a North Korea with nuclear weapons and will continue to put "maximum pressure" on the regime. Trump returned from a 12-day Asia trip Tuesday and made the remark in a televised statement that detailed the purported successes of his tour. Trump warned North Korea: ”I called on every nation, including China and Russia, to unite in isolating the nuclear North Korean regime, cutting off all ties of trade and commerce until it stops its dangerous provocation," he said of his speech before South Korea's National Assembly last week. "We have to denuclearize North Korea." Trump also said he used the speech to speak the "truth" about the North Korean regime's "evil crimes." "And I made clear that we will not allow this twisted dictatorship to hold the world hostage to nuclear blackmail," he said, speaking from the White House.
Posted by Bob Chapman
