NORTH KOREA NUCLEAR ALERT! TRUMP ON NORTH KOREA MISSILE LAUNCH: 'WE WILL TAKE CARE OF IT'
North Korea launches ballistic missile in new test. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the United States "will handle" the situation in North Korea after the rogue nation launched yet another intercontinental ballistic missile earlier in the day. "We will take care of it," Trump said, adding later that North Korea "is a situation that we will handle." The Pentagon confirmed earlier Tuesday that North Korea launched what the US military believes to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Posted by Bob Chapman
