NORTH KOREA HIGH ALERT! TRUMP WARNS NORTH KOREA: US READY FOR WAR!
President Donald Trump issued a direct and personal warning to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, declaring during his first major speech in Asia that continued nuclear provocation could result in the communist nation's obliteration. "The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger," Trump said during an address at South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul. "Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face." In a bruising insult of the repressive regime founded by Kim Il-sung in the middle of last century and governed in his image ever since, Trump diminished the kingdom now ruled by his grandson. "North Korea is not the paradise your grandfather envisioned," he said. "It is a hell that no person deserves." It was a frank and cutting personal insult directed at the man who Trump has previously derided as "rocket man." He avoided that term on Wednesday, but was unsparing in his description of a failed state where the majority of citizens live in misery. And while Trump similarly avoided his prior threats to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea should their nuclear threats persist, he was unequivocal in his vows to counter provocations with military force. "That would be a fatal miscalculation," he said of North Korean threats to strike the US and its allies. "This a very different administration than the United States has had in the past. Do not underestimate us. And do not try us."
