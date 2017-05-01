Is There A Stock Flash Crash & A Bond Bubble Implosion Coming In 2018?
Millions of American have negative wealth, these people never recovered
from the financial crisis of 2008, meanwhile the 1% have stolen the
wealth from the rest of the people. Existing home sales decline. The
yield curve is flattening and this is a sign that the entire system is
going to come crashing down, this is the same pattern we have seen in
other recession. Inflation is starting to tick up and once it is let
loose it will be uncontrollable. BoA is predicting a stock flash crash
in 2008 with a bond crash at the same time. The Economist magazine has
predicted a new currency in 2018.
