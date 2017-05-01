Lois Lerner – What the Public Must Never Know
If Lois Lerner – the former IRS employee who targeted conservative groups for IRS harassment – was smart, she should have kept her head down and her mouth shut. There are so many criminals to go after among the Clinton Crime Cabal – the CCC – that she may well have been forgotten all together. However, last week she popped her little 5th Amendment pleading head and started whining that if her closed-door depositions in response to lawsuits filed by the conservative groups she had attacked were to be made public, the lynch mobs would immediately show up at her door with burning torches.
Posted by Bob Chapman
