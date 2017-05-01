Law, Order and Freedom
Question: “I am a 39-year-old small town attorney. I have been practicing for a little less than four years. As both a law student and legal practitioner I have become increasingly aware and fascinated by the interplay between law and freedom. In the interest of full disclosure, I am not an anarchist. I believe some laws are necessary to protect the citizens’ freedom however I am opposed to the growing number of civil and criminal laws aimed at penalizing and curbing self-injurious behaviors by adults. While I would acknowledge that most of these laws are certainly within the scope of constitutional authority granted to the States and the Federal government I maintain that these types of laws represent bad policy and a growing infringement on the citizens’ personal liberty. What are your thoughts on this subject?”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment