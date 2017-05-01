John McAfee The banks and governments fear Bitcoin, Security Issues Are Imminent
John McAfee tells all the reasons why Bankers like JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Are Scared of Bitcoin. John McAfee is once again challenging JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon's recent comments railing against Bitcoin. The founder of McAfee associates known for its antivirus software and current head of MGT Capital Invests, which mines Bitcoin, McAfee says Dimon is just scared. "I am one the largest Bitcoin miners in North American, and it costs over $1,000 per coin to create a Bitcoin," he said. "What does it cost to create a U.S. dollar? Which one is the fraud? Because it costs whatever the paper costs, but it costs me and other miners over $1,000 per coin. It's called proof of work. He [Dimon] calls Bitcoin a fraud: I call the U.S. dollar a fraud."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
