Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

How Blockchain technology could revolutionize the world and end Governments Control

 


The value of Bitcoin has risen this year from just under one thousand dollars to $7,700 on Wednesday — a jump of nearly 700%. Those are absurd returns, but the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies could make an even bigger impact. It's called blockchain, and it could revolutionize global industries — and even pose a threat to governments.














The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)