Geo-Economics of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project

BAKU - Saudi Arabia announced plans to construct a new megacity in the northwestern corner of the country by the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba. The ambitious project will cost about 500 billion USD and seeks to link to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan. Besides its economic feasibility, the proximity of the project could lead to Saudi Arabia’s recognition of Israel. Suffice to say, a project of this magnitude is not without its geo-economic challenges.
