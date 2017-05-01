EXCLUSIVE Interview With Legendary MI6 Double Agent & KGB Spy: Russian Spies Must Save the World
Renowned Soviet intelligence officer George Blake, who was known for his work in Britain, is turning 95. On the eve of his birthday, he addressed the officers of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, defining the top priorities and key mission of Russian spies and revealing what gives him the power to live. In Moscow, he was called George Ivanovich. His Russian wife calls him Zhora. But in England, he was George Blake. When he was exposed, he received the maximum sentence in the UK at the time, 42 years. But he managed to escape from prison to Moscow. He is the last known survivor from MI6 British Intelligence, who started working for the KGB, for the for USSR, being inspired by the ideas of communism.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment