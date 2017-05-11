Dozens of Saudi princes, businessmen arrested in anti-corruption bid
There's been a major cabinet overhaul in Saudi Arabia. It came hours after the establishment of an anti-corruption committee. More than a dozen princes and ministers have been detained and others have been removed from office. Among the detained was billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the wealthiest men in the world. Given his widespread investments, his detainment could have an impact on global business.
Saudi Arabia's new anti-corruption committee dismissed a number of senior ministers, and at least 11 princes and dozens of former ministers have been arrested on corruption charges as part a series of royal decrees, state media reported on Saturday. The senior ministers who were sacked include Prince Meteb bin Abdullah, the head of the National Guard, and Adel Fakeih, the economy minister. Abdullah al-Sultan, the commander of the Saudi navy, was replaced by Fahad al-Ghafli. No official explanation was given for the dismissals. Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst Marwan Bishara talk to us about the latest updates on Saudi Arabia.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment