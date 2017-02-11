Dollar should not dominate the world - Russia & China joining forces to shake the dollar's monopoly
The world should not be dominated by one currency. It is necessary to
build a new system of international financial relations, Dmitry Medvedev
stated in Beijing. Today he held talks with the Chinese President, the
head of the Chinese government, and the head of the Parliament.
