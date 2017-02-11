Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Dollar should not dominate the world - Russia & China joining forces to shake the dollar's monopoly






 The world should not be dominated by one currency. It is necessary to build a new system of international financial relations, Dmitry Medvedev stated in Beijing. Today he held talks with the Chinese President, the head of the Chinese government, and the head of the Parliament. Join and subscribe by clicking on the 'bell' notification









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)