In this follow up to Why Big Oil Conquered the World, James further explores the concept of technocracy. If "Data is the New Oil" then what does that tell us about the 21st century oligarchy and the world that they are creating? And, once we understand the technocratic prison they are creating, how do we escape it? Don't miss this important episode of The Corbett Report podcast.
