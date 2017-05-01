Conspiracy THEORIES Turned Conspiracy FACTS that Change Everything (2017)
The word "conspiracy theorist" is given to the people who want to find the truth by the people who want to hide it.
I am pleased that the label "conspiracy theorist" has lost much of its power at attempts to silence and shame. Now it is "fake news" instead. We are still headed for two calamitous wars that might signal the end of days (literally!). But people seem not to really care, or worse, cheer them on.
