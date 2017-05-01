Brother Nathanael : When a star rises

George Soros real name is Guy Orgy Schwartz. Baracka Husseins real name is bath house Barry SODOMITE soetoro. Michelle Osamas real name is RAMROD! Hillarys real name is Billary. John McCains real name is PUNK McNASTY. Infiltrating infiltrators have infiltrated the governments and religions worldwide. Guy Orgy Schwartz goes to bohemian grove for the gay orgy schlong?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment