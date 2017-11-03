Coast To Coast AM - November 3, 2017 Twilight Zone Revisited & Open Lines
Author Steven Jay Rubin discussed the original Twilight Zone TV series,
its impact today after nearly 60 years, and the writers, producers,
actors, and directors who created this iconic show. Open Lines followed
in the latter half of the program.
