Coast To Coast AM - November 23, 2017 Thanksgiving Special Gratitude & Prayer
In the first half of our live Thanksgiving show, historian and occult seeker Mitch Horowitz argued that gratitude can actually unlock a special power in your mind. In the latter half, author James Paris discussed ways to use prayer for a financial and personal recovery or breakthrough. He recommended setting aside an hour or more to unplug, and quiet one's mind in order to listen to God. Coast To Coast AM - November 23, 2017 Thanksgiving Special Gratitude & Prayer
Posted by Bob Chapman
