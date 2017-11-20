Coast To Coast AM - November 20, 2017 The CIA, Mystical Healing & Clairvoyance
John Prados is a senior fellow of the National Security Archive, where he directs the CIA and Documentation Projects. In the first half, he discussed the 70th anniversary of the CIA and how the agency has changed over the decades. In the last hour, mystic healer Sonja Grace talked about her spiritual healing techniques and clairvoyant abilities. Coast To Coast AM - November 20, 2017 The CIA, Mystical Healing & Clairvoyance
Posted by Bob Chapman
