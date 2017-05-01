BREAKING: Trump meets Putin
BREAKING: Putin and Trump Shake Hands And Exchange Words at APEC Summit
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin have shaken hands at a summit in Vietnam, amid mixed reports from the Kremlin and the White House over whether the pair would meet. The two leaders were spotted on video greeting one another ahead of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit gala dinner in the coastal city of Danang. Both sides previously expressed interest in a meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Da Nang, but an agreement on the details was not forthcoming. As Mr Trump was about to land on Friday, the White House announced no meeting would take place.
Posted by Bob Chapman
