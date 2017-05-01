BREAKING: Bill Clinton Gets Horrific News, He Deserves This
Drain that filthy swamp. Democrats have been defending perverted behavior for decades and still are but only if the perp is a Democrat.
The tide is slowly changing regarding Clinton being in favor. Hopefully this means that their grasp is floundering as they no longer have much influence to peddle. I've heard rumblings about money laundering charges, which would fall under RICO meaning seizure of assets probable. Make them poor. Resourceless, just like some of their victims, as they face a firing squad. Justice.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment