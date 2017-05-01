Anonymous: CIA Declares War Against WikiLeaks, Pompeo says Publication “Ends Now”
That’s NOT a decision the CIA or it’s Director makes apart from the DOJ.. that’s why America views the agency as “rogue “! If Wikileaks has done something wrong the agency can address it thru the court system and not try to assassinate people or take them down! They need to return to the rule of law! America distrusts the agency as a political killing machine for the elite and they are not viewed as servants of justice or the American eople Downsize them and provide oversight!
Posted by Bob Chapman
