BitCoin New World Order Scam, Israels Right Hand. #PIZZAGATE
BitCoin is a front for the upcoming New World Order as are all
CryptoCurrency. You believe that the Federal Reserve will crash when in
all reality people are helping them create a One World Currency by
enticing people to once again turn in actual wealth for a digital which
will eventually be controlled by the Zionist Israel via Jesuit Order.
Most could care less because your making a buck. Good for you..
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment