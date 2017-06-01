Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 11/29/17: Matt Lauer, Joseph Farah, Roger Stone, Laura Loomer
Date: Wednesday November 29, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Nov. 29th: The Fall of Lauer - NBC terminates Today Show host Matt Lauer in yet another devastating blow to the mainstream media. And World War III looms as North Korea fires off yet another ICBM. On today's show we speak with WND editor-in-chief Joseph Farah about his new initiative to thank Trump. And Laura Loomer discusses an upcoming Hillary Clinton book-signing event.
Posted by Bob Chapman
