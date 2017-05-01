Benjamin Fulford : Khazarian Cabal purge accelerates

Khazarian cabal purge accelerates: Marin*s storm CIA HQ; Over 2000 indicted in U.S.; Collapse of control grid in Europe
The purge of the satanic Khazarian cabal that turned the West evil is
accelerating at an undeniable pace. Most importantly, Pentagon sources
confirm multiple Internet reports that Marines stormed the CIA
headquarters this past weekend. One of the aims was to shut down
Operation Mockingbird, the CIA group that turned the mass media, as well
as Google, Facebook, etc. into mass mind-control propaganda, say NSA
sources.
The institutional heirs to the group that murdered President John F.
Kennedy are also being rounded up, according to Pentagon sources. “The
Department of Justice and [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller are working
overtime and may exceed 2000 sealed indictments,” a Pentagon source
says.
These moves, combined with the purge of all the Saudi royals and
military who were linked to 9/11, as well as the removal of Zimbabwe
dictator Robert Mugabe and the imminent removal of Israeli satanist
Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, leave no doubt that the long-awaited
arrests and roundups of cabalists worldwide has begun.
The Rothschild/Saxe Gotha family group is also losing control over
Europe. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel (Hitler’s daughter) failed
to form a new government. In France, a hundred legislators from
Rothschild-slave President Emmanuel Macron’s party have defected, as
mass protests against this election-stealer’s rule break out all across
the country. In England, Rothschild-slave Prime Minister Theresa May is
also unpopular and expected to be removed soon.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
I WILL BELIEVE IT WHEN I SEE IT.ReplyDelete
THEY ARE SNAKES. YOU CUT THEM UP IN PIECES AND THEY ARE STILL ALIVE.