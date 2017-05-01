Ancient Technology Found! This Will Change Everything We Know
international explorer, archaeologist and author Jonathan Gray has traveled the world to gather data on ancient mysteries. Over the past 37 years, he has penetrated some largely unexplored areas, including parts of the Amazon headwaters. He has also led expeditions to the bottom of the sea and to remote mountain and desert regions of the world. In the course of his explorations, Jonathan began to uncover evidence of surprising out of place artifacts. According to what he was taught at school, these were impossible! They simply should not exist! And these were not just isolated anomalies. There was a global pattern to them, suggesting an ancient worldwide civilization of astonishing proportions. His book, Dead Men’s Secrets, catalogues more than a thousand pieces of evidence of a lost super science and technology, including dozens of achievements ahead of our day.
