"Allahu Akbar!" #NYC #Terror and #Uzbek Sayfullo Saipov — Lionel on "Real News With David Knight"
As I discussed with Mr. Knight today, the sockpuppet mainstream media are going out of their way to whitewash and sanitize the New York City terrorist experience yesterday. If you look at the events of Barcelona, London, Stockholm, Berlin and Nice there’s one thing that would jump from the pages of news accounts: None of these perpetrators were Swedes. None of them yelled “Jesus, Mary and Joseph!“ and none of them were radicalized members of the Knights of Columbus. For the love of God, Sparky, wake up and smell the cofee.
The man who allegedly ran down cyclists and pedestrians along 17 Manhattan blocks pledged his allegiance to ISIS before his attack, it has emerged.
Police sources say Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, entered a bicycle path at Houston Street at 3.05pm and drove downtown, knocking down victims before smashing into a school bus at Chambers Street, exiting and shouting 'Allahu Akbar'. He then waved a paintball gun in one hand and a pellet gun in the other, and was shot in the abdomen by a police officer. He has now come out of surgery and police are waiting for him to wake up before they question him. Images of ISIS flags were found in his truck, as well as handwritten notes pledging his allegiance to the terrorist group, insiders told the New York Post. As the horrific toll - currently at eight dead and at least 15 injured, including one child in critical condition - climbed up, details began to emerge about Saipov's life.
He was an Uzbekistan native who had lived in the US for seven years and ran two trucking companies located in Ohio, sources claim.
The ride-hailing company Uber said Saipov passed its background check and drove for the service for six months, making more than 1,400 trips.
Documents reveal how he got married on April 12, 2013 to Nozima Odilova, who was 19 at the time. Both list Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as their hometown.
