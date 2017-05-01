Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Wednesday 11/15/17: News, Analysis, Reports, Jack Posobiec
Date: Wednesday November 15, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Nov. 15th: Is Roy Moore Finished? - Steve Bannon is having second thoughts about Roy Moore as the Alabama Senate candidate's sexual assault allegations continue pouring in. Joe Biden has been accused of “Weinstein level” groping by an ex-secret service agent which ads to the large amount of videos showing him creepily stroking women of all ages. Also, President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe is in custody after a military coup. We'll take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT? AMERICA ALWAYS GETS THESE LOW LIVE CREEPS AS CANDIDATES. WHO PROPELS THEM FORWARD INTO THE ARENA? MC CAIN, PALIN, BUSH,ReplyDelete
CLINTON, BIDEN,OBAMA. WHAT DID AMERICANS DO TO DESERVE THIS.
IT IS WORSE THAN CCCP COMMUNIST RUSSIA PICKING THEIR CANDIDATES. THIS PARTY SYSTEM AND VOTE RIGGING HAS COME TO AN END NOW. THE BRILLIANT PEOPLE LIKE RON JONES NEVER GET A SHOT AT RUNNING. I DON´T KNOW WHO EXERCISES THIS POWER.?