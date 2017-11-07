7 Public Speaking Tips From Donald Trump
Politics aside, Donald Trump’s ability to hold the attention of an audience and indeed a nation is undeniable. It’s a quality that anyone who has done public speaking, be it to a stadium or to a boardroom, would be envious of.
To figure out what makes Trump so hard to ignore, VICE News spoke to Dr. Jennifer Mercieca, a professor and historian of political rhetoric, and Mark Liberman, a professor of linguistics and computer science. Both have studied Trump’s speech extensively and together they provided us seven signatures moves Trump uses to engage an audience.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment