You Won't Believe it! New Energy Source Could Change Future! Professor Comes Forward 2017
You Won't Believe it! Free Energy Machine Shocks The World! Professor Comes Forward 2017! Could John Searl Have the answer to the Global Energy Crisis? John Searl claims he does ...Furthermore, Searl says he's had it for over 60 years. Regarded by many as 'The Godfather' of free energy or zero point energy science, Professor John Searl believes his magnetic generator, the Searl Effect Generator (SEG), can save our planet. So, what if he's telling the truth? For more information Visit John Searl Website! http://www.johnsearlstory.com/ Also Special Thanks to Keepers of the Earth LLC & BKLFilms for Video Permission!
Posted by Bob Chapman
