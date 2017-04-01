WTH!?! Video of Stephen Paddock Alive AFTER Las Vegas Shooting???

The Picture of him lying on the floor of his hotel room is NOT him because that GUY has no 13 tattooed on his neck! Check it out!
I get a LOT of emails and messages of things people catch. This is one
of the most intriguing that I though you all would be interested in
taking a look at, so I throw this out there for your consideration and
comment. Yes, there ARE people who look like other people. But what
are the odds that this camera man video captures a guy who looks exactly
like the patsy...uh...I mean..."lone wolf shooter"...sitting at a
gambling table in a Casino?
Keep those cards and letters coming. Not ONE of us is greater than ALL of us!
My question is this...the guy recording obviously knew what he was doing
when he showed the October 6th flier and then focused his camera on
what looks to be a Paddock look-alike. Why wouldn't he walk up to the
guy, ask him his name and ask him what he thinks about looking just like
the most popular face in the news cycle for the last 4 days?
