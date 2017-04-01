Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

WORLD WAR 3: HAWAII PREPARES FOR NORTH KOREA ‘NUCLEAR ATTACK’ AMID SOARING WORLD TENSIONS





Joseph Carey for the Express reports, HAWAII has been given warnings about a potential “nuclear attack” from North Korea by giving instructions on what to do in the event of a siren warning. 










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

1 comment:

  1. THIS IS ALL FEAR MONGERING TO CREATE BUSINESS IN US$ FOR ARMS AND DEFENSE.
    BUT NORTH KOREA HAS DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING AGAINST ANYONE. BUT AMERICANS ALWAYS LOVE WARS AND FOOT BALL GAMES. IT IS PURE NONSENSE.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)