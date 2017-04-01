WORLD WAR 3: HAWAII PREPARES FOR NORTH KOREA ‘NUCLEAR ATTACK’ AMID SOARING WORLD TENSIONS
Joseph Carey for the Express reports, HAWAII has been given warnings
about a potential “nuclear attack” from North Korea by giving
instructions on what to do in the event of a siren warning.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
THIS IS ALL FEAR MONGERING TO CREATE BUSINESS IN US$ FOR ARMS AND DEFENSE.ReplyDelete
BUT NORTH KOREA HAS DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING AGAINST ANYONE. BUT AMERICANS ALWAYS LOVE WARS AND FOOT BALL GAMES. IT IS PURE NONSENSE.