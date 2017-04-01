Why is Nobody Talking about This... (2017-2018 EVENTS)
Because we as a people have been lied to for so long, we think a lie is the truth, and the truth is a lie. What he is trying to convey is that "we have a choice to choose good or choose evil" and you choice is your destiny. Good will prevail over evil in the end.. Already spoken into existence before the foundation of the Earth and no one can stop, halter or change the Hand of Our Source, Our Ancient One, Our Creator of all creations and existence... Case closed.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment