WARNING!! DoD Plans Solar-Storm-Based Nat'l Blackout Drill During Antifa Protests In November

DoD Plans Solar-Storm-Based National Blackout Drill During Antifa Protests In November 4 - 6
Massive Coronal EJECTION??? MY Ass!!! Those states marked on Map have High Concentrations of Guns, and Immigrants!!! Sooo What are THEY Doing??? Lock Your Doors And Keep a Look Out for Trouble!!! Lots of People Missing already, so will more go missing??? Our Govt is Pulling too Much Crap, and I wouldn't put it Past Them to Pull something!!!??? They are Good at False Flags, and BLAMING another Entity for the Crap they Set Off!!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment