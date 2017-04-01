WAR WITH NORTH KOREA “THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM”

Excessive spending on war ("defense") isn't the answer. Negotiate and stop pushing developing nations around is the answer. The model of the world in these generals brains is unhealthy and insane. USA doesn't need bases in every nation on the planet. Remember what happened to Rome. State dept better get smart fast and develop some moral code.
