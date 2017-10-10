USA LIBERTY Act - Making Spying On You Permanent

Sec. 702 of the FISA Court Amendments is set to sunset at the end of the
year. Congress is scrambling to find a way to give the Intelligence
Community a way to continue spying on Americans in the name of "fighting
terrorism." Their new bill of choice is the Orwellian-sounding USA
LIBERTY Act. The CATO Institute's Patrick Eddington joins today's
Liberty Report to discuss.
