US Mexico Border Wall Just Got $1.6B Down Payment

The House has passed initial funds of $1.6 billion to start the US Mexico border wall.
Mexico will end up playing for this we have to start somewhere maybe we should have the Crooked politicians that have been stealing our money pay for the wall. Hillary Clinton and Bill could pay for the wall they have the money we should seize the corrupt funds they accumulated and put them in prison then we'd have all kinds of money and we could build 2 walls one to protect us in our borders and the other wall could be built around a new federal prison in New Mexico or Arizona to put the corrupt politicians in and seize their assets sounds like a good idea to me
