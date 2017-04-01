URGENT! PRES TRUMP BREAKING LATEST NEWS TODAY 10/20/2017
Chad has been America's biggest Friend in Africa in the fight against terrorists for over a decade providing special forces and soldiers to their neighbors of Niger and Mali and protecting America soldiers. Tillerson put them on the new travel ban list?? And they pulled out all of their soldiers who have protected American soldiers on routes they have traveled over 29 times and let Isis fighters sneak in without the protection of Chad . WHY? Oh yea when Tillerson was CEO of EXXON, He got caught not paying taxes and was fined 73 billion dollars by Chad So now in a petty payback Tillerson and Trump got American Soldiers Killed. Our country is being run by vengeful children .
Posted by Bob Chapman
