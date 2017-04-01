Trump Prepares 30 Million Man A[r]my After California China Plot To D[e]stroy America Exposed
Another stunning Security Council (SC) report on the escalating w[a]r between “Shadow Government” globalists and Freemason leader President Donald Trump circulating in the Kremlin today states that President Putin’s fearful order for the Federation military to be prepared to “launch attacks at any minute”, and his further ordering the rapid redeployment of strategic long range nu[c]lear b[o]mbers, was due to Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu being told by his South Korean and Japanese counterparts that US Secretary of Defense General James “Mad Dog/Warrior Monk” Mattis (who had just visited these Asian nations) had revealed to them that a massive plot had been discovered where China would conduct a massive Pearl Harbor type att[a]ck on the United States, and then shortly afterwards, begin an occupation in defense of the “new nation” of California.
Bob Chapman
