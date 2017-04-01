The Truth About The Classified JFK Files
The National Archives have until Thursday Oct 26th to release in full all classified documents pertaining to the JFK assassination. The release is expected to include more than 3,000 documents from the FBI, CIA, and Justice Department that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have been previously released but with redactions. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why it's most likely that this release will amount to what those in the CIA refer to as a "limited hangout".
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment