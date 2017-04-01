The IMF Lays Out The Global Financial Crash Scenario
China's government is going to start purchasing residential real estate to manage the housing bubble. Hidden in the IMF report is the passage that explains how the IMF is going to handle the global financial crisis. Italy is looking to hold a referendum. Spain fight back and invokes article 155.NK nuclear site might not be able to handle another test. Russia says that the IAEA does not have the authority to visit military site in Iran. Tillerson says that Iranian militias must leave Iraq because the US has designated them as terrorists groups. US backed militias capture another IS oil field.
Posted by Bob Chapman
