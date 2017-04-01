THE REAL NOSTRADAMUS PREDICTIONS FOR 2018 REVEALED!!!
PREDICTIONS FOR THE YEAR 2018 REVEALED BY NOSTRADAMUS
Nostradamus. Michel de Nostredame was a French physician and reputed seer who published writings of prophecies that have become very popular due to the accuracy of these predictions thru-ought history.
Nostradamus Actually claimed that his public predictions came from working with the judicial astrology—the art of forecasting future events by calculation of the planets and stellar bodies in relationship to the earth.
While many Individuals agree that Nostradamus predicted some of the most tumultuous and destructive events in history (including World War II and 9/11), there is a growing body of evidence that points to Nostradamus predicting the winner of this year's Presidential Election.
Nostradamus actually references an epic battle between a "Masculine Woman" "the Queen", or "The Blonde One", and one who is a "great shameless, audacious bawler." He also refers to a "rigged election", a term that has become a hallmark of the 2016 election.
WITH THIS SAID, 2018 PREDICTIONS BY NOSTRADAMUS MAY INFACT CONTAIN SOME CLUE OF WHATS TO COME.
