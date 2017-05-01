The IMF Is Pushing The Media To Play Up Their Warning About The Collapsing Economy

The EU financial system is on its last leg. The vast money printing and low interest rates, the European economy is dead. Consumers confidence has hit a high point not seen since the market crashed during the dot com bubble. Under Armor collapses as revenue declines. The tax reform is going to help corporation when the collapse hits, this will boost the companies up so they do not go belly up, this will not help people. China's bond yield curve has inverted, this is a sign that the system is about to break down. The IMF released a report that the economy is collapsing and they want the media to push this warning out to the public.
