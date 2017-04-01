The Illuminati Warning from Hollywood! (2017-2018)
2017-2018 Illuminati Warning! Something You Need to See! Hollywood Won't Tell You about This harvey weinstein recording Events Jason A World News Current Events
The hypocrisy is stunning! Ashley Judd and her rabid rant on Trump. She and others like her KNEW about this filth and said NOTHING but yet they are all about women's rights?She only came forward AFTER the other women came out. She and Streep Fonda Tomlin Cher....cowards and hypocrites. I guess as long as the $$$'s are coming in morals are non existent.
Posted by Bob Chapman
