The Collapse of Venezuela: Aftermath

 As the inevitable collapse of socialism hits Venezuela, all the sweet talking political pundits who praised Hugo Chávez and the rise of totalitarianism are suddenly silent. Stefan Molyneux provides a glimpse into the daily hell of the Venezuelan people and a reminder as to why socialism is always a horror show.
























