The Central Bank Just Bailed Out The Banks Again, Here's How

Venezuela might default within 48 hours. UK retail sales plummet as inflation rises. There is a new auto loan program that was created, subprime for refugees. Something strange is happening in San Francisco corporations are buying office space but they are not filling them with employees. Pending homes sales decline as the housing market implodes on itself. Renters are missing rent payments, the situation is getting worse. The ECB just bailed out banks again, they decided not split them up.
