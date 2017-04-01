China's Economy: On the Brink of Catastrophe

Though China has had one of the strongest economies for the past decade, much of this growth has been fueled by more and more debt. Over time, more and more debt has been required, to elicit the same response in the economy. Eventually, this entire system will come crashing down, sending shockwaves around the world.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment