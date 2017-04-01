The Cabal Is Distracting The World From The Real Investigation

Meuller and team indicted Manafort. This is being used to cover up the Uranium deal, the Fusion GPS dossier and many other crimes. The cabal is going to push this for all its worth until the main event. The Catalonia President might be on the run because Spain has taken over Catalonia. Duterte says that the US and the other countries need to speak to Kim Jong Un. Russia and Syria have almost completed purged the terrorists out of Syria. The Kurdish referendum will not succeed.
