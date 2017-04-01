Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Blockchain Revolution Is Coming | Buy Bitcoin!

 Is it too late to get involved in Bitcoin? Definitely not. We told you to buy Bitcoins here in our previous crypto video, the price was then $1800. The prediction we made (back in May) in our previous video was correct, BTC surpassed $4000. We now predict Bitcoin will reach $10,000 by the end of the year.



 Bitcoin has been making gains since April and is rallying in London having risen over 33 per cent in 30 days, according to the Coindesk bitcoin price index. "Bitcoin is exciting because it shows how cheap it can be, it is better than currency because you don't have to be in the same place and of course for large transactions currency can be inconvenient." - Bill Gates Bitcoin was created in 2009 and has a current Market Capitalization of $99,025,108,908.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)