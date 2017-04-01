The Blockchain Revolution Is Coming | Buy Bitcoin!

Is it too late to get involved in Bitcoin? Definitely not. We told you to buy Bitcoins here in our previous crypto video, the price was then $1800. The prediction we made (back in May) in our previous video was correct, BTC surpassed $4000. We now predict Bitcoin will reach $10,000 by the end of the year.
Bitcoin has been making gains since April and is rallying in London
having risen over 33 per cent in 30 days, according to the Coindesk
bitcoin price index.
"Bitcoin is exciting because it shows how cheap it can be, it is better
than currency because you don't have to be in the same place and of
course for large transactions currency can be inconvenient." - Bill
Gates
Bitcoin was created in 2009 and has a current Market Capitalization of
$99,025,108,908.
