The Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 10/8/17: Craig Sawyer, Julienne Davis, Roger Stone
Sunday, October 8th: Left Silent On Weinstein Scandal - Leftists are mum on Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's ouster from the industry for sexual misconduct. Vice President Mike Pence walked out on an NFL game after players knelt during the National Anthem. Actress Julienne Davis joins the show to explain what she knows about Hollywood's seedy underbelly of corruption. We also take your calls on this worldwide broadcast. Tune in!
Bob Chapman
